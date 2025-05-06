Left Menu

UK Tightens Student Visa Rules Amid Immigration Concerns

The British government may limit student visas for applicants from countries prone to seeking asylum, aiming to reduce net migration. This follows political backlash after poor election results. An upcoming white paper will outline new immigration policies as migration remains a critical issue post-Brexit.

The British government is considering limiting student visa applications from countries with high asylum claim rates, a move aimed at addressing concerns over rising net migration. This decision follows public discontent that emerged after recent local elections, where voters expressed frustration over immigration issues.

A new immigration policy document, to be released next week, will detail the government's strategies to curb net migration, which surged to 728,000 last year. The Home Office emphasizes the need to restore order to the immigration system, heavily influenced by high legal migration levels, a pivotal factor in the 2016 Brexit vote.

Data shows that a significant number of asylum seekers, about 16,000, held student visas last year. The government highlights countries like Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as primary sources of student visa holders who later claim asylum, responding to calls for more decisive action on migration control from within the Labour Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

