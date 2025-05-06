Muted Response to Pahalgam Attack Sparks Call for Action in US

Congressman Shri Thanedar has criticized the US government's muted response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. He addressed this issue during a memorial and Congressional briefing organized by HinduACTion, Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, and the Kashmir Overseas Association USA (KOA-USA), held at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC.

During the event, Thanedar urged Hindu Americans to mobilize politically and advocated for Washington to allocate the same strategic importance to India as it does to other allies like Israel. The names of the attack victims were read aloud, and shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita were recited as part of the memorial activities.

Key speakers, including Surinder Kaul of GKPD and Michael Rubin, highlighted the global nature of terrorism and the strategic pressure required in India–US relations. Rubin drew parallels to the Gulf War's Thatcher-Bush alliance. Recommendations made by Utsav Chakrabarti included declaring Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism and ceasing US economic aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)