Tortured Opposition Activist Sparks Outcry in Uganda

Eddie Mutwe, a Ugandan opposition activist, has reportedly been subjected to torture following his detention by Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Yoweri Museveni's son. The episode has raised significant concerns among human rights advocates and political analysts.

Mutwe, who serves as the chief bodyguard for opposition leader Bobi Wine, was allegedly held captive in Kainerugaba's basement. Kainerugaba, who is referred to as Museveni's likely successor, notably shared via social media his intentions to hold Mutwe like a 'punching bag.'

Expressing alarm over Mutwe's condition, Justice Minister Norbert Mao condemned the alleged torture following Mutwe's recent court appearance. Amid calls from the National Unity Platform and Uganda Human Rights Commission for his release, the situation highlights ongoing tensions in Uganda's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)