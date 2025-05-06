Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Claims Against Congress Leader's Wife Stir Controversy

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticizes Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims against his wife for allegedly maintaining connections with Pakistan. Sarma alleged Gogoi's wife traveled frequently to Pakistan with its army officials. Gogoi accuses the BJP of engaging in divisive politics during national unity against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:00 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange that has captured political attention, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi retaliated against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations regarding his wife's ties with the Pakistan Army. Sarma's claims come amidst a period when the nation stands unified against external forces from Pakistan.

During a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma alleged that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, had traveled numerous times between India and Pakistan with the company of Pakistan Army officials. He further stated that Gogoi himself had visited Pakistan unofficially, raising questions about his activities there.

Gogoi dismissed these accusations as divisive politics orchestrated by the BJP to disrupt national unity. The Congress leader underscored the importance of focusing on strong governmental measures against Pakistan rather than indulging in baseless allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

