Political Firestorm: Claims Against Congress Leader's Wife Stir Controversy

In a heated exchange that has captured political attention, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi retaliated against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations regarding his wife's ties with the Pakistan Army. Sarma's claims come amidst a period when the nation stands unified against external forces from Pakistan.

During a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma alleged that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, had traveled numerous times between India and Pakistan with the company of Pakistan Army officials. He further stated that Gogoi himself had visited Pakistan unofficially, raising questions about his activities there.

Gogoi dismissed these accusations as divisive politics orchestrated by the BJP to disrupt national unity. The Congress leader underscored the importance of focusing on strong governmental measures against Pakistan rather than indulging in baseless allegations.

