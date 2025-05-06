India Rebukes OIC Over Pahalgam Attack Statement

India has strongly criticized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its refusal to acknowledge the cross-border connections to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled the OIC's statement as 'absurd', claiming it was orchestrated by Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal articulated India's position, dismissing the OIC's statement as an attempt by Pakistan to manipulate the group. Pakistan has been accused of long-standing cross-border terrorism, with this statement seen as an extension of its efforts to misguide international platforms against India.

Reaffirming India's stance, Jaiswal emphasized the refusal to accept OIC's interference in what India considers internal affairs, highlighting the need for recognizing the factual intricacies of the Pahalgam attack and its external links.

(With inputs from agencies.)