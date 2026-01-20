Pakistan-China Agri Collaboration: A USD 4.5 Billion Boost

In a decisive move towards enhancing Pakistan's agriculture sector, Pakistani and Chinese companies have signed 79 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth USD 4.5 billion. This remarkable agreement was formally disclosed by Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, reflecting Chinese investors' confidence in the nation's agriculture and food sectors.

The MoUs, signed during the Pakistan-China Agri Investment Conference, cover 10 high-impact sub-sectors including agri-technology, livestock and dairy, and post-harvest infrastructure. These agreements aim to expand the scope of food processing, introduce advanced technologies, and enhance overall productivity across Pakistan's agricultural landscape.

Minister Hussain highlighted that these investments are expected to modernize agricultural value chains, strengthen farm-to-market linkages, and significantly improve rural livelihoods by generating large-scale employment. The conference in Islamabad marked a shift from conventional discussions to investment-led collaboration, paving the way for transformative changes in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)