Giuliani Joins Trump’s Task Force for 2026 World Cup

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has been appointed as the executive director of President Donald Trump's task force focused on preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday.

The task force will also include Carlos Cordeiro, a seasoned senior advisor with FIFA, who has been tapped to serve in the capacity of a senior advisor for the group. Both appointees bring a wealth of experience to bolster the United States' efforts in staging the prestigious global event.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place during the summer, will be a collaborative hosting effort by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking a significant international sporting event for the region.

