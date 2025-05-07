Giuliani Joins Trump’s Task Force for 2026 World Cup
Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will serve as executive director of President Trump's task force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior advisor, will also join as a task force senior advisor. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico will host the event.
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has been appointed as the executive director of President Donald Trump's task force focused on preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday.
The task force will also include Carlos Cordeiro, a seasoned senior advisor with FIFA, who has been tapped to serve in the capacity of a senior advisor for the group. Both appointees bring a wealth of experience to bolster the United States' efforts in staging the prestigious global event.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place during the summer, will be a collaborative hosting effort by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking a significant international sporting event for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
