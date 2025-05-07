Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: India's Swift Military Response After Pahalgam Attack

India conducted military strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. As the international community, including US President Trump, calls for peace, the operation, named 'Operation Sindoor', targeted terror bases amidst ongoing historical conflicts between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: India's Swift Military Response After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move following the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out military strikes early Wednesday targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes, named 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at nine locations, including Bhawalpur, a known stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad group.

The action comes two weeks after the tragic attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The Indian Defence Ministry declared the strikes as a fulfillment of their promise to hold those responsible accountable, amidst national and international outrage.

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors would subside quickly, acknowledging the long-standing nature of their conflicts. As the world watches, calls for restraint and peace intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

