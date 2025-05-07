Zero Tolerance: India Strikes Back Against Terror
India conducted precision military strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam terror attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged for zero tolerance on terrorism. The operation, executed by the Indian Air Force and Army, drew a response from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.
In a decisive move against terrorism, India executed precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The action came shortly after the Pahalgam attack claims multiple civilian lives and has garnered diplomatic support from several allies.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for global zero tolerance toward terrorism. The military operation, named 'Operation Sindoor,' showcased India's restraint and precision in targeting.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a resolute stance, promising a strong response. These developments mark a critical point in Indo-Pak relations and highlight the ongoing challenges of terrorism in the region.
