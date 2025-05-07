Operation Sindhoor: India's Swift Retribution
Indian armed forces retaliated with 'Operation Sindhoor,' launching missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders expressed pride and determination on social media.
Indian armed forces on Wednesday executed 'Operation Sindhoor,' launching precision missile strikes on multiple terror targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation comes as a direct response to the recent massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The strikes targeted strongholds like Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur base and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base, demonstrating India's swift and strategic retaliation. Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, praised the decisive action, stating that Indian forces 'hit where it hurts' the enemy.
Political leaders across parties, including Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and BRS leader K Kavitha, echoed sentiments of national pride and resilience, emphasizing the nation's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty. The operation underscores India's readiness to respond to threats with precision and force.
