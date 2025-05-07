Left Menu

India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror Bases

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, praised India's air strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam attack. The strikes, named Operation Sindoor, targeted terrorist bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, demonstrating India's commitment to combating terrorism.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, commended the Indian Armed Forces and the government for their recent air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on social media platform X, Gogoi expressed his support for the initiative, viewing it as a crucial time for national unity and solidarity with the Armed Forces. He concluded his message with a patriotic 'Jai Hind'.

The military action, termed 'Operation Sindoor', was conducted in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 civilian lives. Early Wednesday, the forces targeted nine locations, including strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

