India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror Bases

Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, commended the Indian Armed Forces and the government for their recent air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on social media platform X, Gogoi expressed his support for the initiative, viewing it as a crucial time for national unity and solidarity with the Armed Forces. He concluded his message with a patriotic 'Jai Hind'.

The military action, termed 'Operation Sindoor', was conducted in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 civilian lives. Early Wednesday, the forces targeted nine locations, including strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

(With inputs from agencies.)