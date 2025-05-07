Crackdown in Assam: 45 Arrested for Defending Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a significant crackdown in Assam, 45 individuals have been apprehended for allegedly defending Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited the recent arrests of Sajid Ahmed and Rojan Ali as part of efforts to tackle anti-national activities.

The Chief Minister indicated that the National Security Act might be applied to certain detainees, emphasizing that the decision would not be politically motivated. Some arrested individuals have apologized, pledging not to repeat their actions.

The crackdown follows comments from Sarma urging unity against terrorism and assuring strict measures against those supporting Pakistan. The arrests come after 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22, prompting statewide security concerns.

