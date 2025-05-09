NCP Factions: The Future of Political Unity

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule clarified on Friday that she hasn't discussed the merger of the Nationalist Congress Party factions with her father, Sharad Pawar or Maharashtra's party chief, Jayant Patil.

Sule's remarks come in the wake of media reports suggesting that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar indicated it was up to her and Ajit Pawar to decide on a merger. Sule emphasized her focus on the country's evolving border situation and mentioned she hasn't met with Sharad Pawar since returning from Delhi.

She stated her current responsibilities lie with coordinating MPs in Parliament, not the MLAs. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Uttam Jankar has proposed a merger with the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)