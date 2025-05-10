Conservative Party Turmoil Ahead of Crucial South Korean Election
South Korea's conservative People Power Party has reopened its nomination process after dropping candidate Kim Moon-soo. The decision comes amidst internal disputes and legal challenges, with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo entering the race. The party struggles with low poll numbers against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung ahead of the presidential election.
The conservative People Power Party in South Korea has reignited its search for a presidential candidate, sidelining their previous nominee, Kim Moon-soo, amidst internal discord. This shake-up comes just four weeks before the critical June 3 snap presidential election.
Kim faced strong opposition within his own party, despite being chosen through a traditional party convention. A court recently denied his legal attempt to stop the reopening of nominations, enabling the party to proceed with candidate selection.
Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has emerged as a strong contender within the party. Facing strong competition from liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, the conservative party's candidates are lagging behind in opinion polls amid ongoing policy debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lee Jae-myung Emerges as Presidential Frontrunner in South Korea's Snap Elections
Lee Jae-myung: From Child Labourer to Presidential Front-runner
Lee Jae-myung: Leading South Korea from Crisis to Unity
South Korea's main opposition party selects former party chief Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate, reports AP.
Lee Jae-myung: A Journey from Opposition Leader to Presidential Hopeful