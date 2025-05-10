Conservative Party Turmoil Ahead of Crucial South Korean Election

The conservative People Power Party in South Korea has reignited its search for a presidential candidate, sidelining their previous nominee, Kim Moon-soo, amidst internal discord. This shake-up comes just four weeks before the critical June 3 snap presidential election.

Kim faced strong opposition within his own party, despite being chosen through a traditional party convention. A court recently denied his legal attempt to stop the reopening of nominations, enabling the party to proceed with candidate selection.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has emerged as a strong contender within the party. Facing strong competition from liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, the conservative party's candidates are lagging behind in opinion polls amid ongoing policy debates.

