Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Fed Shift Sparks Currency Shake-Up

The dollar depreciated after the Federal Reserve's less hawkish stance, as investors anticipated rate cuts next year. Despite lowering rates by 25 basis points, Fed Chair Powell's dovish remarks led to currency shifts. The euro and yen gained, while concerns about AI profitability impacted financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:21 IST
Dollar Dips as Fed Shift Sparks Currency Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar took a hit on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's unexpected dovish outlook prompted investors to reposition, banking on further rate cuts in the coming year. Despite a 25 basis point rate drop as anticipated, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary was less aggressive than some had anticipated.

This sparked a selloff of the dollar, enabling the euro to rise above the $1.17 mark, touching a near two-month high, while sterling also reached an elevated point against the weakened greenback. The yen saw slight gains amid broad currency realignments, with the dollar falling to its lowest level since late October.

The Fed's decision to commence Treasury bill purchases adding liquidity further pressured yields, affecting market sentiment. Meanwhile, a downturn in AI-driven stocks and macroeconomic uncertainties played into a broader retreat in risk-heavy assets, including a notable dip in cryptocurrencies, as traders navigated a complex financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025