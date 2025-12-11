Australia's Social Media Ban for Under-16s Sparks Global Reaction

In a bid to enhance youth safety online, Australia has rolled out a pioneering social media ban for users under 16, impacting major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Despite strong government backing, challenges have emerged in implementation, with criticism from some sectors about potential risks.

The legislation, which could levy fines up to A$49.5 million against non-compliant platforms, has drawn a mix of support and concern globally. Countries like France and the U.S. are closely monitoring the situation, considering adopting similar regulations. However, experts warn that the ban might push teenagers towards less regulated internet areas.

The introduction of the ban provoked heated reactions worldwide. Notably, U.S. psychologist Jonathan Haidt applauded Australia's efforts, while UNICEF cautioned about unintended consequences. Meanwhile, searches for VPNs surged as young Australians sought to bypass restrictions, highlighting ongoing challenges in enforcement and compliance.

