Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies

The escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan took a deadly turn on Saturday as a Pakistani artillery shell tragically claimed the life of a Jammu and Kashmir official, injuring two colleagues critically in Rajouri.

This development follows a tense night filled with aggression claims and counterclaims, as both nations reported drone attacks and missile targeting of military bases.

With airspace closures and disrupted flights, the bilateral tensions have significantly impacted civilian lives across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)