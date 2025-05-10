Omar Abdullah Criticizes IMF Loan to Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has voiced strong objections against the International Monetary Fund's decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan. He claims this loan effectively reimburses Pakistan for its damaging activities across the border.

This development comes in light of the IMF's recent approval under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, a decision that India chose to abstain from during the vote.

Abdullah expressed his concerns on X, highlighting that by facilitating such funds to Pakistan, global organizations risk promoting cross-border terrorism, ultimately undermining international values and credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)