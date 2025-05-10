Omar Abdullah Criticizes IMF Loan to Pakistan Amid Border Tensions
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the IMF for approving a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, suggesting it reimburses Pakistan for destructive activities along the border. India abstained from voting on the loan, citing concerns over cross-border terrorism and the implications for global values and reputations.
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has voiced strong objections against the International Monetary Fund's decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan. He claims this loan effectively reimburses Pakistan for its damaging activities across the border.
This development comes in light of the IMF's recent approval under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, a decision that India chose to abstain from during the vote.
Abdullah expressed his concerns on X, highlighting that by facilitating such funds to Pakistan, global organizations risk promoting cross-border terrorism, ultimately undermining international values and credibility.
