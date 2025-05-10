Left Menu

Amid Tensions: PM Modi Conducts Key Security Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with the defence top brass to discuss the emerging security issues with Pakistan. The meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top military officials, focused on reviewing strategies as military tensions with Pakistan continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting with India's top defence leaders to assess the security landscape amid rising military tensions with Pakistan.

In attendance were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the three service chiefs, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, where they scrutinized the evolving threat environment and devised future strategies.

The ongoing conflict has seen significant movements, as India claims the Pakistani military is reinforcing its forward positions. Both countries continue their campaigns targeting each other's military installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

