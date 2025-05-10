Amid Tensions: PM Modi Conducts Key Security Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting with India's top defence leaders to assess the security landscape amid rising military tensions with Pakistan.

In attendance were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the three service chiefs, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, where they scrutinized the evolving threat environment and devised future strategies.

The ongoing conflict has seen significant movements, as India claims the Pakistani military is reinforcing its forward positions. Both countries continue their campaigns targeting each other's military installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)