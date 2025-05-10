Amid Tensions: PM Modi Conducts Key Security Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with the defence top brass to discuss the emerging security issues with Pakistan. The meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top military officials, focused on reviewing strategies as military tensions with Pakistan continue to escalate.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting with India's top defence leaders to assess the security landscape amid rising military tensions with Pakistan.
In attendance were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the three service chiefs, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, where they scrutinized the evolving threat environment and devised future strategies.
The ongoing conflict has seen significant movements, as India claims the Pakistani military is reinforcing its forward positions. Both countries continue their campaigns targeting each other's military installations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Media Coverage Restriction Sparks Debate on National Security
Congress Leaders Clash Over National Security Comments
Freedom for Hong Kong's 47: A Landmark National Security Case Unfolds
Revamp of National Security Advisory Board Amid Tensions
Hong Kong's Landmark National Security Trial: The Release of '47 Democrats'