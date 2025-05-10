Left Menu

Controversial Ties: Pakistan Army's Lt Gen Chaudhry and His Nuclear Scientist Father

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Pakistan Army's spokesperson, is the son of Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, a nuclear scientist with links to al-Qaeda. Mahmood provided crucial insights into nuclear infrastructure to the group. Chaudhry is known for briefing on India's strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesman for the Pakistan Army during its ongoing conflict with India, has caught significant attention due to his controversial lineage. His father, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, is a nuclear scientist whose ties to al-Qaeda raised concerns both within Pakistan and internationally.

Chaudhry, a three-star general and chief of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has been at the forefront of media briefings following India's strategic strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, actions taken in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Mahmood's past, marked by his interactions with al-Qaeda leaders and subsequent sanctions, adds layers to the complex geopolitical tensions rippling through the region. Despite his father's contentious past, Chaudhry continues to serve prominently in the military's public relations front.

