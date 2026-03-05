Lokayukta Police Uncover Rs 35.65 Crore in Disproportionate Assets Across Karnataka

In a significant crackdown, the Lokayukta police executed searches across 42 locations in Karnataka on Thursday, linked to eight government officials suspected of possessing disproportionate assets. This sweeping operation unveiled properties and valuables valued at approximately Rs 35.65 crore, according to official statements.

The extensive search efforts were conducted at various sites, including the homes and offices of the accused officials and their relatives in multiple districts, such as Bengaluru City, Mandya, and Mysuru. The searches followed numerous complaints registered at Lokayukta police stations concerning disproportionate assets cases.

Prominent figures named in the Lokayukta report include Shashidhar R, a CEO accused of amassing Rs 5.15 crore, and H C Indresh, an associate professor, holding assets worth Rs 2.53 crore. As investigations continue, authorities remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice regarding these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)