Historic Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan Announced
Pakistan and India have reached an agreement for an immediate ceasefire, following a US-mediated effort. The decision comes after escalating military tensions between the nations and was announced by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and confirmed by US President Donald Trump.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. The announcement was made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, emphasizing the country's commitment to regional peace while maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The agreement followed intense negotiations facilitated by the United States, as confirmed by US President Donald Trump on his platform, Truth Social. This development comes against the backdrop of recent military escalations between the two nations, which saw both sides targeting each other's military facilities.
President Trump commended the countries for their prudence and intelligence in resolving the conflict peacefully. This ceasefire marks a pivotal moment in Indo-Pak relations, showcasing effective international diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,' says US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump announces trade deal with UK, reports AP.
I just hope it ends very quickly: US President Donald Trump on India's military strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
US President Donald Trump says US and UK will announce a 'full and comprehensive' trade deal, reports AP.
US Mediation Efforts: Rubio Bridges India-Pakistan Tensions