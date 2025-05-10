Historic Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan Announced

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. The announcement was made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, emphasizing the country's commitment to regional peace while maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The agreement followed intense negotiations facilitated by the United States, as confirmed by US President Donald Trump on his platform, Truth Social. This development comes against the backdrop of recent military escalations between the two nations, which saw both sides targeting each other's military facilities.

President Trump commended the countries for their prudence and intelligence in resolving the conflict peacefully. This ceasefire marks a pivotal moment in Indo-Pak relations, showcasing effective international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)