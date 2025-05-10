Ceasefire Triumph: India's Strategic Victory
The BJP celebrated Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and the bravery of Indian armed forces after announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The BJP praised Modi for his decisive action against terrorism. JD(U) expressed that India has imparted an unforgettable lesson to Pakistan, appreciating the ceasefire's mediating process.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and praised the valor of the Indian armed forces in light of the new ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. The announcement marked an important milestone amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Senior BJP leaders, including IT department head Amit Malviya, expressed gratitude towards Modi and the military, emphasizing the strong leadership and courage shown by India in the face of opposition. Malviya remarked on social media that the Indian forces had effectively dismantled terrorist infrastructures and set a formidable example.
The ceasefire was mutually agreed upon by the directors general of military operations (DGMO) in both countries, halting all military actions from Saturday, marking a significant diplomatic achievement with mediation assistance from the United States.
