Uranium Deal Sparks Strategic Concerns in Pakistan

Pakistan expressed concerns over the long-term uranium supply agreement between Canada and India, which could lead to India's stockpile expansion. The deal may have strategic consequences, allowing India to free domestic reserves for military use, thus risking balance in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:37 IST
Pakistan has voiced apprehensions about the recent uranium supply agreement between Canada and India, which officials fear could facilitate the expansion of Indian nuclear stockpiles.

The concern arises from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India from February 27 to March 2, where key agreements on uranium supplies and critical minerals were sealed.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi highlighted the deal's potential strategic consequences, stating it could exacerbate military imbalances in South Asia and undermine Canada's non-proliferation commitments.

