Uranium Deal Sparks Strategic Concerns in Pakistan

Pakistan has voiced apprehensions about the recent uranium supply agreement between Canada and India, which officials fear could facilitate the expansion of Indian nuclear stockpiles.

The concern arises from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India from February 27 to March 2, where key agreements on uranium supplies and critical minerals were sealed.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi highlighted the deal's potential strategic consequences, stating it could exacerbate military imbalances in South Asia and undermine Canada's non-proliferation commitments.

