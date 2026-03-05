Pakistan Reports First Polio Case of 2026, Underscores Ongoing Battle Against Virus
Pakistan has reported its first case of polio in 2026, involving a child from Sujawal district. Despite being close to eradication, challenges such as vaccine hesitancy and security issues still hinder efforts. The PEI continues its vaccination campaigns to combat the disease in one of the last endemic countries.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Thursday, Pakistan reported its first polio case of the year, marking a solemn reminder that the fight against the crippling disease continues. Health authorities disclosed that a four-year-old from Sindh's Sujawal district was diagnosed, further emphasizing the virus's persistence.
The National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication confirmed that the case was identified through an extensive surveillance network and validated by the Regional Reference Laboratory affiliated with the NIH in Islamabad. This revelation comes amid intensified efforts by the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) to halt virus transmission.
Despite significant reductions in cases since the 1990s, Pakistan remains one of the two countries where polio is endemic, alongside Afghanistan. Challenges, including vaccine hesitancy, security concerns, and misinformation, have impeded progress. However, ongoing nationwide vaccination campaigns continue striving to immunize millions of children and push towards eradication.
