Left Menu

CPI(M) Pushes for Electoral Reforms During EC Meeting

The CPI(M) met with the Election Commission to discuss electoral reforms, advocating for a partial proportional representation system and criticizing proposals for simultaneous polls. They raised concerns about election commissioner selection and financial influences in elections, promoting state funding and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:26 IST
CPI(M) Pushes for Electoral Reforms During EC Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent meeting with the Election Commission, the CPI(M) proposed a shift towards a partial proportional representation system, arguing against the current first-past-the-post method. The Left party, represented by MA Baby and others, emphasized the disconnect between vote share and legislative seats.

Expressing concerns about simultaneous polls and the selection process of election commissioners, the CPI(M) highlighted the need for an inclusive approach, suggesting the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee. They also critiqued the role of money in elections, advocating for state funding to level the playing field.

Furthermore, the CPI(M) called attention to alleged polling discrepancies and loopholes in expenditure regulations, suggesting comprehensive reforms to ensure fair and transparent elections. The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining EC's impartiality and independence from executive influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025