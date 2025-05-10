CPI(M) Pushes for Electoral Reforms During EC Meeting

In a recent meeting with the Election Commission, the CPI(M) proposed a shift towards a partial proportional representation system, arguing against the current first-past-the-post method. The Left party, represented by MA Baby and others, emphasized the disconnect between vote share and legislative seats.

Expressing concerns about simultaneous polls and the selection process of election commissioners, the CPI(M) highlighted the need for an inclusive approach, suggesting the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee. They also critiqued the role of money in elections, advocating for state funding to level the playing field.

Furthermore, the CPI(M) called attention to alleged polling discrepancies and loopholes in expenditure regulations, suggesting comprehensive reforms to ensure fair and transparent elections. The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining EC's impartiality and independence from executive influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)