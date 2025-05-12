Left Menu

India's Assertive Stance: PM Modi's Strong Message to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address applauded by ally JD(U), emphasizing India's resolute stand against Pakistan. He mentioned stringent measures, including the possibility of suspending the Indus Water Treaty while reiterating no trade or dialogue until Pakistan improves on terror issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:44 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated India's unwavering stance concerning Pakistan, emphasizing that stringent measures would persist if Pakistan fails to curb its terror activities. This assertive declaration received strong endorsement from JD(U), an influential ally of the ruling BJP.

During his address, Modi stressed that India is willing to take all necessary actions, including continuing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, until notable changes are observed in Pakistan's approach to terrorism.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad highlighted the international significance of Modi's speech, noting that the world, including Pakistan, was keenly observing. He echoed Modi's sentiment that India will not engage in trade or dialogue with Pakistan until there is evidence of improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

