Operation Sindoor: India's Striking Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor was initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths. The Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Following the operation, tensions escalated with Pakistan launching drone attacks, leading to a US-brokered ceasefire.
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor marks a decisive moment in India's fight against terrorism. Following the devastating Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, India swiftly responded with a series of strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
The main targets included high-profile terror camps associated with JeM and LeT. As clashes intensified, Pakistan launched surveillance drone missions and small arms fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control.
The tension culminated in a US-brokered ceasefire, after precision strikes by India on Pakistani military installations. This operation underlined India's new stance against terrorism and its refusal to yield to nuclear intimidation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
