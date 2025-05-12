Left Menu

PM Modi's New Doctrine: A Stern Warning for Terrorists

In a bold address after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi warned Pakistan that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu praised Modi's new doctrine, highlighting India’s advanced defense capabilities and commitment to countering terrorism, while emphasizing unity and strength under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new doctrine for India, following Modi's address to the nation. Naidu emphasized Modi's clear stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and noted the global respect India commands for its heritage and modern capabilities.

In his first national address after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that India will not yield to nuclear threats. He declared that terror and trade, as well as terror and talks, cannot coexist, sending a strong message worldwide.

Naidu praised the successful deployment of indigenously developed drones and weapons during Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's preparedness for modern warfare. He reaffirmed the nation's unity and purpose under Modi's leadership, underscoring India's peaceful intentions yet formidable strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

