PM Modi's New Doctrine: A Stern Warning for Terrorists
In a bold address after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi warned Pakistan that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu praised Modi's new doctrine, highlighting India’s advanced defense capabilities and commitment to countering terrorism, while emphasizing unity and strength under Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new doctrine for India, following Modi's address to the nation. Naidu emphasized Modi's clear stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and noted the global respect India commands for its heritage and modern capabilities.
In his first national address after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that India will not yield to nuclear threats. He declared that terror and trade, as well as terror and talks, cannot coexist, sending a strong message worldwide.
Naidu praised the successful deployment of indigenously developed drones and weapons during Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's preparedness for modern warfare. He reaffirmed the nation's unity and purpose under Modi's leadership, underscoring India's peaceful intentions yet formidable strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Operation Sindoor
- terrorism
- Pakistan
- India
- doctrine
- Naidu
- defense
- technology
- unity
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
India's Export Revolution: Untapped Potential in a Growing Economy
Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem
Landmark Rs 63,000 Crore Deal: India to Acquire 26 Rafale Marine Jets