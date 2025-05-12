Left Menu

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Unveils Vision for Crypto Regulation Overhaul

Paul Atkins, the new SEC chair, announced plans to reform cryptocurrency regulations, focusing on distinguishing between crypto tokens that are securities and non-securities. He emphasized developing a regulatory framework to guide crypto markets, aiming to balance market growth with law enforcement priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:32 IST
In a significant move for the cryptocurrency sector, Paul Atkins, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, outlined his plans for overhauling the agency's approach to digital assets. He aims to clarify which crypto tokens are classified as securities and is open to considering new exemptions.

During a public meeting of the SEC's crypto task force, Atkins proposed the possibility of revising rules to allow registered broker-dealers with an alternative trading system to trade in non-securities such as bitcoin and ether. He vowed to craft a rational regulatory framework for crypto assets.

Atkins, appointed last month, prioritizes creating stable regulations for digital assets while keeping politics separate from securities laws. His leadership contrasts previous administration's stances, with plans to revisit cases against crypto companies initiated by former President Biden's SEC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

