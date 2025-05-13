Left Menu

Congress Seeks PM Modi's Clarification on US Mediation Claims

The Congress demanded Prime Minister Modi clarify US President Trump's claims about halting action against Pakistan due to trade obligations. They reiterated the need for a special parliamentary session following the Pahalgam attack. Congress criticized equating India-Pakistan and urged collective diplomatic efforts without external influence.

  • India

The Congress is urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address claims by US President Donald Trump that strategic operations against Pakistan were paused due to trade negotiations. This call for clarification comes amid Trump's assertion of American mediation in Kashmir and the cessation of military action.

In response, the Congress has emphasized the urgency of convening a special Parliament session to address these geopolitical issues and the recent Pahalgam attack. They demand a transparent discussion on the alleged trade negotiations impacting national security and India's stance on international mediation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has stated that any military operations against Pakistan have been temporarily suspended, contingent on future conduct, reinforcing India's firm stance against nuclear threats while dismissing undue external influence on national policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

