Controversy Erupts Over Operation Sindoor Claims by Former Maharashtra CM

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has sparked controversy with claims about India's performance in Operation Sindoor. At a press conference in Pune, he stated that Indian aircraft were shot down in the four-day conflict, leaving the Air Force "completely grounded."

Chavan asserted, "On the first day, we were completely defeated. Indian aircraft were shot down, grounding the Air Force entirely. The probability of aircraft being downed by Pakistan was high, preventing any from taking off." He further questioned the necessity of maintaining large military forces, as he believes future wars will rely on aerial and missile warfare.

The Congress leader's claims surfaced after a Defence Attache allegedly made similar remarks, but India has dismissed these reports as out of context. The conflict, ignited by the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India retaliate with Rafale jets striking terrorist targets, allegedly killing over 100 in minutes.