Operation Sindoor: Redefining Modern Warfare

Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader, highlighted that future conflicts will predominantly involve air and missile power rather than large ground forces. Despite India's superior army size compared to Pakistan, he suggests reallocating military resources, exemplified by experiences from Operation Sindoor, where aerial warfare took precedence.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan emphasized the evolving nature of warfare, where air power and missiles overshadow traditional ground forces. Despite India's considerable army size advantage over Pakistan, the relevance of infantry is waning, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

Chavan pointed out that during the operation, military engagement focused largely on aerial and missile capabilities. He questioned whether maintaining an extensive army is necessary, proposing that military resources should be used more effectively elsewhere.

He highlighted the economic disparity between India and Pakistan, noting that despite India's superior economy, the focus should shift away from massive ground wars, as evidenced by international pressures stopping conflicts, such as in Kargil and Operation Sindoor.

