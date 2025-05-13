Left Menu

Australia Welcomes Historic Leadership Shifts: Albanese Wins and Ley Makes Her Mark

Anthony Albanese was confirmed as Australia's Prime Minister for a second term after a major electoral win, leading the largest Labor government since 1901. Meanwhile, Sussan Ley made history by becoming the first woman leader of the federal Liberal Party amid a voter shift towards climate and gender equity policies.

Anthony Albanese, Australia's newly-installed Prime Minister, took his oath of office for a second term following a decisive electoral victory that ushered in the largest center-left Labor government since the country's federation in 1901. The victory was primarily attributed to a voter reaction against instability linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Albanese's Labor Party overcame the conservative Liberal Party led by Peter Dutton, whose leadership was overshadowed by significant seat losses at the hands of female, climate-focused independents.

The Liberal Party, grappling with massive electoral losses including that of their leader Peter Dutton, appointed Sussan Ley as the new head. Ley, the first woman to lead the federal Liberal Party, vowed to restore confidence among female voters and adapt to modern Australian values, signaling policy shifts in climate action and gender equality.

Albanese's renewed government swiftly swung into action, with ministers sworn in during a ceremonious event in Canberra. Key positions remained stable, while fresh appointments included Michelle Rowland as Attorney-General. Looking ahead, Albanese plans international diplomacy trips, attending significant meetings in Indonesia and Rome to further trade discussions with global leaders, marking a proactive approach in his second tenure.

