In a strategic diplomatic move, Haiti's foreign minister attended a forum in Beijing on Tuesday, marking an event attended by Taiwan's diplomatic allies amidst a wave of Chinese diplomatic efforts in the region. This forum is organized by China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), aiming to fortify relationships in spite of Taiwan's assertive stance on its sovereignty.

Haiti and Saint Lucia were the notable Taian contacts present, featuring Foreign Minister Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste and diplomat Peter Lansiquot, respectively. While China claims the gathering supports mutually beneficial cooperation, Taiwan continues to reject China's claims over its territory and maintain its international diplomatic relationships.

Despite no immediate comments from Ukraine's or Saint Lucia's embassies in Taiwan, diplomatic sources reveal China's history of engaging Taiwan's allies at such forums, emphasizing the ongoing tensions over China's influence in Latin America and the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Taiwan reaffirms its sovereignty, highlighting the recent diplomatic shift by Honduras from Taipei to Beijing in 2023.

