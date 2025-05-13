Trump's High-Stakes Gulf Trip: Economic Ties, Arms Deals & Geopolitical Challenges

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, marking the start of a crucial four-day diplomatic tour across the Gulf region. His agenda predominantly focuses on economic deals, leaving geopolitical tensions, including those involving Gaza and Iran, on the backburner.

The Saudi-US Investment Forum set the stage, attended by American business magnates like Elon Musk and Larry Fink, heralding the expanding commercial ties between the two nations. Despite potential military discussions concerning Iran, Trump's focus remains economic, with anticipated investments potentially hitting trillions.

Further stops in Qatar and the UAE are also slated to emphasize economic agreements. Amidst these discussions, Trump may also discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, with possible meetings in Turkey, and the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations between Arab states and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)