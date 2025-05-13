The Reforms That Could Shape South Korea's Future

In the lead-up to South Korea's snap presidential election on June 3, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has emerged as the frontrunner. With a platform focused on substantial political and economic reforms, Lee aims to steer the nation toward recovery following December's tumultuous martial law period.

Economically, Lee's campaign promises to boost investment in research and development, with a keen focus on artificial intelligence. Plans are underway to elevate the defense sector to a central role, and bolster the nation's cultural exports. These moves are designed to fortify the country's fiscal growth and global stance.

On the international stage, Lee seeks to forge a new strategy for Asia and deepen ties with the European Union. Politically, he proposes reforms aimed at enhancing democratic stability, curtailing the misuse of martial law, and addressing the growing polarization within the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)