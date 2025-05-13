Left Menu

Conservative Party Shake-Up: Patrick Spencer Charged

British lawmaker Patrick Spencer, 37, faces charges of sexual assault related to two incidents from 2023. London's Metropolitan Police have announced these charges, prompting Spencer's immediate suspension from the Conservative Party. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 16.

Patrick Spencer, a British lawmaker, is facing charges of sexual assault involving two women. The allegations relate to separate incidents that occurred at the Groucho Club in central London earlier this year, according to the city's Metropolitan Police.

The 37-year-old politician, a member of the opposition Conservative Party and representative of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, was charged days after the accusations emerged. He is set to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 16.

Following these charges, the Conservative Party has swiftly suspended Spencer. As a result, he will no longer serve as the party's representative in parliament pending legal proceedings.

