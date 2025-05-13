Modi's Stern Warning from Adampur: India's Unyielding Stance on Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful message from Adampur Air Base to Pakistan, warning against continued terrorism. He praised Indian armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's readiness to retaliate against any future threats. Modi highlighted India's strong defense capabilities, reiterating the nation's commitment to peace and security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting India's strong stance against terrorism, during a visit to Adampur Air Base, near the Pakistan border. He commended the Indian military for its achievements in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist and military sites, proclaiming India's readiness to strike back if provoked.
Delivered against the backdrop of an S-400 missile defense system, Modi's speech underscored India's strategic prowess and technological advancements. While lauding the armed forces, Modi reiterated India's clear position against terrorism and promised a decisive response to any future assaults.
In his address, Modi acknowledged the legacy and valor of the military, celebrating their contributions to national security. By enhancing India's defense capabilities and fostering integration between modern technology and traditional systems, the country stands prepared to counter threats while upholding peace.
