Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Middle East Strategy Unfolds

President Donald Trump, on a pivotal Middle East trip, urges Iran towards a 'better path,' promoting a nuclear deal, while cementing ties with Saudi Arabia through multi-billion-dollar deals. Despite avoiding conflict, Trump faces criticism for overlooking Israel, as he emphasizes deal-making in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:48 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump, in a strategic appearance in Saudi Arabia, encouraged Iran to reconsider its path with regards to its nuclear ambitions, promoting a new deal. This comes amid efforts to maintain peace and partnership in the region, even as profound differences prevail.

During his visit, Trump signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in Riyadh, strengthening U.S.-Saudi relations. He was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with great ceremony, marking a focus on economic deals that align with Trump's transactional diplomacy approach.

Despite the emphasis on Saudi relations, Trump's decision to sideline Israel on this trip drew attention. This approach highlights a recalibration of U.S. alliances in the Gulf region, as well as potential implications for Israel amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

