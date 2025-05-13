Left Menu

Netanyahu's Unyielding Gaza Stance Fuels Tensions Amid Hostage Releases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists Israel will not stop its offensive in Gaza, even amid hostage releases. His stance has complicated potential ceasefire talks and increased tensions with the Trump administration. Netanyahu aims to destroy Hamas and resettle Gaza's population, facing criticism for endangering hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:10 IST
Netanyahu's Unyielding Gaza Stance Fuels Tensions Amid Hostage Releases
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared there is "no way" Israel will cease its aggressive operations in Gaza, regardless of any agreements reached to free additional hostages. His remarks likely hinder prospective ceasefire discussions, which seemed to gather momentum following Hamas's recent release of the last American hostage held.

Tensions are rising between Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, who expressed optimism that the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander could be a step toward ending the prolonged 19-month war. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's firm stance to continue its mission to dismantle Hamas, even as humanitarian crises deepen in Gaza.

Critics, including opposition figures and international observers, have chastised Netanyahu for endangering lives by maintaining the conflict. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by the United States, with mediators like Qatar and Egypt, strive for a peaceful resolution. Nevertheless, Netanyahu's commitment to military actions and displacement plans for Gaza's population poses significant obstacles to achieving a sustainable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025