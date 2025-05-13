Netanyahu's Unyielding Gaza Stance Fuels Tensions Amid Hostage Releases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared there is "no way" Israel will cease its aggressive operations in Gaza, regardless of any agreements reached to free additional hostages. His remarks likely hinder prospective ceasefire discussions, which seemed to gather momentum following Hamas's recent release of the last American hostage held.

Tensions are rising between Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, who expressed optimism that the release of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander could be a step toward ending the prolonged 19-month war. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's firm stance to continue its mission to dismantle Hamas, even as humanitarian crises deepen in Gaza.

Critics, including opposition figures and international observers, have chastised Netanyahu for endangering lives by maintaining the conflict. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by the United States, with mediators like Qatar and Egypt, strive for a peaceful resolution. Nevertheless, Netanyahu's commitment to military actions and displacement plans for Gaza's population poses significant obstacles to achieving a sustainable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)