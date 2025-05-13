Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria: A Political Shift

In a startling policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday the lifting of sanctions on Syria. This decision, made at the behest of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, presents a potential turning point for interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as he attempts to rehabilitate a nation devastated by prolonged conflict.

The announcement came during Trump's regional tour, which commenced in Saudi Arabia. Indicating a directional change in U.S. foreign policy, the White House revealed Trump's intent to meet Sharaa—a former al Qaeda leader imprisoned by the U.S. for five years in Iraq—on Wednesday in Riyadh.

Previously imposed during Bashar al-Assad's regime, these sanctions have long been advocated against by Saudi Arabia, which played a pivotal role in the campaign for their removal. Trump's announcement at an investment forum in Riyadh heralded a new era for Syria, with calls for the country to embrace a more promising future.

