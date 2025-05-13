Tragic Hooch Calamity Unveils Punjab's Illicit Liquor Crisis
At least 21 people died and 10 were hospitalized in Punjab's Amritsar district after consuming spurious liquor. Authorities arrested ten individuals, including the alleged mastermind, amidst criticism of the AAP government. Investigations revealed methanol's illegal use as the toxic agent. The government announced aid for victims' families.
A devastating incident unfolded in Punjab's Amritsar district as at least 21 individuals, primarily daily wage earners, succumbed to consuming toxic liquor. Ten additional victims were hospitalized, revealing the hazardous impact of adulterated spirits.
The state's AAP government, under fire from opposition parties, promptly arrested ten suspects, including the alleged kingpin. The culprits reportedly used methanol—a dangerous industrial chemical—to concoct the lethal brew, procured online in significant quantities.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the afflicted villages, announcing financial aid and support for the victims' families. The tragic event has intensified scrutiny of Punjab's anti-drug efforts, exposing severe lapses in controlling illicit liquor distribution.
