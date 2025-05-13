Left Menu

Syria Embraces U.S. Sanctions Lifting

Syria has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about lifting sanctions on Damascus. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani praised the move, citing it as a positive step forward. Trump stated the sanctions had fulfilled their purpose, and the time had come for Syria to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:06 IST
Syria Embraces U.S. Sanctions Lifting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Syria expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on the country. The announcement was made by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier, President Trump had declared his intention to remove all sanctions against Syria. He highlighted that the sanctions had served a significant role but emphasized that it was now time for the Syrian nation to advance.

The lifting of the sanctions marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Syria relations, offering new opportunities for diplomatic and economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025