Syria Embraces U.S. Sanctions Lifting
Syria has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about lifting sanctions on Damascus. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani praised the move, citing it as a positive step forward. Trump stated the sanctions had fulfilled their purpose, and the time had come for Syria to progress.
On Tuesday, Syria expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on the country. The announcement was made by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani in a statement to Reuters.
Earlier, President Trump had declared his intention to remove all sanctions against Syria. He highlighted that the sanctions had served a significant role but emphasized that it was now time for the Syrian nation to advance.
The lifting of the sanctions marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Syria relations, offering new opportunities for diplomatic and economic engagement.
