Syria Embraces U.S. Sanctions Lifting

On Tuesday, Syria expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on the country. The announcement was made by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier, President Trump had declared his intention to remove all sanctions against Syria. He highlighted that the sanctions had served a significant role but emphasized that it was now time for the Syrian nation to advance.

The lifting of the sanctions marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Syria relations, offering new opportunities for diplomatic and economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)