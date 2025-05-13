Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Pro-Palestine Posters at Pizza Outlet in Pune: A Clash of Ideologies

In Pune, police have registered two FIRs after a protest outside a pizza chain saw pro-Palestine posters waved by activists. Cross cases were filed between BDS India members and local Hindutva activists, who clashed during the event. Authorities aim to address these disruptions to communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Pune, a demonstration turned chaotic outside a popular pizza chain on May 8, leading to police intervention. Activists associated with BDS India staged a protest brandishing pro-Palestine posters, drawing immediate attention and controversy.

The situation escalated as Hindutva activists reportedly confronted the demonstrators, resulting in physical altercations. This clash in Pune's Karvenagar area has led to cross FIRs being filed at the Warje-Malwadi police station.

Authorities have named several BDS India members in their FIR for promoting divisive ideology linked to organizations like Hamas. Meanwhile, local Hindutva activists face charges of assault, highlighting the tension surrounding communal discourse in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

