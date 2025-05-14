Left Menu

Trump Secures Historic $600 Billion Saudi Investment, Lifts Sanctions on Syria

President Donald Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and secured a $600 billion Saudi investment during a trip to the Gulf. The U.S. also agreed to an extensive arms package with Saudi Arabia worth $142 billion, enhancing defense and economic ties in the region.

In an unexpected diplomatic move, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States will be ending long-standing sanctions on Syria. This revelation came alongside a momentous announcement of a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in U.S. ventures during Trump's trip to the Gulf.

In his speech from Riyadh, Trump explained that the decision to lift the sanctions was influenced by the request of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. The U.S. had imposed varying sanctions on Syria over decades due to its sponsorship of terrorism and, more recently, its civil conflict. Syrian officials are optimistic about this newfound diplomatic development, marking it as pivotal for Syria's reconstruction efforts.

Simultaneously, Trump and the Saudi Prince finalized an arms agreement deemed the largest defense cooperation deal by the White House. This agreement, covering sectors from energy to mining, is expected to strengthen Saudi-U.S. relations, fostering stability and opening significant investment opportunities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

