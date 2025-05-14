Left Menu

Peru's Presidential Cabinet Shuffle: Boluarte Makes Key Ministerial Changes

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made significant cabinet changes, replacing the economy minister with Raul Perez, former Transportation Minister, after only a few months. Additionally, Boluarte swapped Julio Diaz, Interior Minister for less than two months, with Carlos Malaver, previously in charge of the ministry's anti-crime division.

In a decisive move to reshape her cabinet, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced major ministerial changes on Tuesday, targeting key positions within her government.

The swift replacement of Economy Minister Jose Salardi, who only took the role in January, highlights Boluarte's strategic approach in placing trusted officials, including former Transportation Minister Raul Perez, into vital roles.

Furthermore, Boluarte continued the overhaul by bringing Carlos Malaver, formerly leading the anti-crime division, to helm the Interior Ministry, a position Julio Diaz held for less than two months, signaling a tight focus on internal security affairs.

