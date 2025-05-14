Peru's Presidential Cabinet Shuffle: Boluarte Makes Key Ministerial Changes

In a decisive move to reshape her cabinet, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced major ministerial changes on Tuesday, targeting key positions within her government.

The swift replacement of Economy Minister Jose Salardi, who only took the role in January, highlights Boluarte's strategic approach in placing trusted officials, including former Transportation Minister Raul Perez, into vital roles.

Furthermore, Boluarte continued the overhaul by bringing Carlos Malaver, formerly leading the anti-crime division, to helm the Interior Ministry, a position Julio Diaz held for less than two months, signaling a tight focus on internal security affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)