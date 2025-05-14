Republicans Unveil Trump-Era Budget Plan Amidst Controversy

Republicans in control of the U.S. House of Representatives have begun deliberations on key elements of President Trump's budget, which could extend tax cuts from his first term. The proposal includes contentious measures that are projected to contribute to the nation's debt, with a possible $3.72 trillion impact, according to the bipartisan Joint Tax Committee.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith expressed optimism, suggesting it could spark a second economic boom. However, Democrats argue that it largely benefits billionaires, with Representative Richard Neal criticizing it as merely 'a big, beautiful tax cut for billionaires.'

This budgetary proposal faces criticism from within the GOP itself, particularly from members from high-tax states, unless the federal deduction cap, known as SALT, is addressed. The bill's implementation is crucial, as the Senate, controlled by a slim Republican majority, will also play a pivotal role in its passage without the usual 60-vote filibuster requirement.

