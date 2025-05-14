Debate on Trump's Budget Legacy Sparks Fierce House Confrontations
The U.S. House of Representatives, under Republican control, has begun public debate on extending tax cuts from President Trump's tenure and altering social safety-net funding. With a narrow majority, Republicans seek to appeal to fiscal conservatives and address the nation's colossal debt amid Democratic opposition.
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives has embarked on a heated debate over major elements of President Donald Trump's budget approach. The discussions focus on extending tax cuts established during Trump's first term while facing criticism over potential social program fund reductions.
At the heart of the controversy are tax policies, with Republicans aiming to offset costs by eliminating green energy initiatives and adjusting eligibility for food and health aid programs. Some Republicans from states like New York and California are demanding adjustments to SALT deduction caps as a condition for their support.
Key aspects include increased taxes on university endowments and proposed changes to Medicaid. Concerns over altered Medicaid funding have prompted protests. With the national debt ceiling approaching, the GOP strives for a legislative package passing that will avoid an economic crisis and extend the debt limit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
