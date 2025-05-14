Macron Condemns Netanyahu's Policy in Gaza
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy in Gaza, calling it shameful. Macron urged Europeans to consider sanctions as half a million people face starvation due to the ongoing blockade and military actions against Hamas.
French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a strong condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the Gaza situation. Speaking on TF1 television, Macron labeled the policy as 'shameful,' highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis faced by half a million residents due to severe food shortages.
The ongoing Israeli military campaign against Hamas has intensified since the breakdown of a ceasefire in early March, resulting in Gaza being sealed off. Before the collapse of the ceasefire, numerous aid trucks were a lifeline for the enclave, delivering much-needed supplies.
In response to this humanitarian crisis, Macron has urged European leaders to contemplate imposing further sanctions as a measure to press for change and relief in the region.
